Hyderabad: Minor girl sexually assaulted by step-father in Dundigal

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaultedby her step-father here under Dundigal police station limits. The incident came to fore after the girl fell ill and mother took her to a hospital.

Going into details, the girl's mother was in a live-in a relationship with the man for last 10 years. They couple along with the victim was residing in a rented house in Mallampet. The girl alleged that the accused assaulted her on multiple occasions following which she came pregnant.

The girl who fell ill was taken to a hospital by her mother who learned that her daughter was pregnant. Following the incident, the girl's mother approached the police who registered a case.

The Dundigal police launched an inquiry and are yet to arrest the accused.