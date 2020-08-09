Hyderabad: Missing 17-year-old girl found dead in Himayat Sagar Lake

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl who went missing from her home on August 3 was found dead in Himayat Sagar on Saturday. According to police, the victim girl, a resident of Kotwalguda was missing from her home since August 3 and her parents also filed a missing compliant. Based on the complaint, the teams were formed and search was going on, but unfortunately she was found dead in the lake.

Her family was informed about the incident and they have also identified the body. Preliminary investigations revealed that she was having a love affair with a person Vijay Kumar from Shamshabad, but the person refused to marry her and since then she was in depression.

Her family members alleged that he might have a role in the death of a 17-year-old. All these allegations are being investigated and very soon the matter will be resolved, said the Rajendra Nagar police. Meanwhile, her body was sent to post mortem at Osmania mortuary and was later on handed over to her family.