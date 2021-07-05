Top
Hyderabad: MLA Kausar Mohiuddin visits sabzi mandi

Karwan: Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin inspects Sabzi Mandi located in Karwan and interacted with the vendors on Sunday and assured that the facilities in the mandi will be improved.

During the visit, he discussed with the officials and gave assurance to provide special package for the improvement of basic amenities in Sabzi Mandi at the earliest.

The basic amenities include sheds for vendors Sabzi mandi, laying of flooring for vegetable vendors, and pathway for customers and other basic services.

