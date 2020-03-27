Hyderabad: Mobile Rythu Bazars launched

Hyderabad: State Agriculture and Marketing Minister S Niranjan Reddy asked senior officials of the agriculture and marketing departments to work in coordination by finding alternative ways to reduce crowding of people coming to purchase vegetables.



The Minister said that vegetables are being made available in 109 areas through 63 vehicles. He said that the mobile Rythu Bazars are launched to take vegetables to the people so that they need not gather at the markets.

In turn, it will help in maintaining the social distancing health advisory by the people while purchasing vegetables. As part of this, the mobile Rythu Bazar will be stationed at the vacant spaces with the cooperation of the local police and to maintain the social distancing.

Special Chief Secretary Agriculture Department Janardhan Reddy and Marketing Department Director Lakshmi Bai said that the department has already taken steps in this direction.

In addition to the mobile Rythu Bazars, the minister said that the Bowenpally and LB Nagar Vegetable Markets will continue to be operational. He appealed to the traders not to sell the vegetables at high prices and asked officials to stringent action against those resorting to charging more.