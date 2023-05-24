Hyderabad: Narayanpet Superintendent of Police N Venkateshwarlu daughter Uma Harathi secures 3rd rank

Hyderabad : Telangana secured top ranks and a good number of candidates qualified in the just-released Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

Uma Harathi N, a BTech graduate in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad, ranked third with Anthropology as her optional subject. Uma hailing from Nalgonda district is one of the four top-rankers at the national level. Uma is daughter of Superintendent of Police of Narayanpet N Venkateshwarlu.

Topper Uma Harathi said that she achieved because of the family support with the main motivation coming from her father. “Perserverance pays,” she added.

Speaking to Hans India, N Venkateshwarlu said, “Today I am a proud father. Civil Services was her target from the beginning and after graduation, she did not take up a job but stayed at home to prepare for the exam.

For the last five years, she has been preparing for exams, saw many failures but has never given up.”

Many of the rankers are from engineering and humanity background. Among those who brought laurels to Telangana are Pavan Datta (rank 22), Sri Sai Ashrith Sanketh Ajmera (rank 35), Shakhamuri (Rank-40), Richa Kulkarni (rank 54).