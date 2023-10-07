Hyderabad: Navkar Navaratri Utsav Season-6 to be held in city from Oct 15

Live
Hyderabad: Anvita to present Navkar Navaratri Utsav 2023, one of the biggest Navratri event to be held at Police Hockey Ground, Begumpet from October 15 to 23. The event is curated by Kavita Jain and Saloni Jain. The mother-daughter duo is organising the season 6 of their nine-day traditional event.
Navakar Entertainment organised a grand pass launch followed by free garba workshop for 100 participants at Jalpaan, Somajiguda by renowned socialite Bina Mehta and Jignesh Doshi, President of Gujarati Social Welfare Society on October 3.
Kavita Jain said that Navkar Navratri Utsav creates an extraordinary experience by providing fully covered ground, complimentary dinner for participants, lip smacking food court, famous Bollywood celebrity- Gaurav Khanna, huge outdoor lawn area, marvellous experience of MAHA-AARTI on Ashtami day and exclusive prizes worth Rs 25 lakh for all the participants. The event has been a huge success in all the previous five years and we expect the same to be this year as well, she added.
Sulemanji (Darpan), Payal Saraf, Vijay Surana, Pavan Pandya, Suresh, Meena Navinder, Ananya Similai, Mamta Jain, Payal Lain, Manju Agarwal, Rhea, Reena Agarwal, Shruti, Komal, Preety, Jhalak and others participated.