Hyderabad: Need to safeguard constitutional values says Dr Satyam Srirangam

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson Dr Satyam Srirangam unveiled the national flag at Raju Colony, Balanagar, and Ferozeguda on Tuesday on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day.

He said the country had rich history and the Constitution had been written with lofty aims and noble intentions. "If we do not follow them ritualistically, we will be devoid of democratic values. It is high time the country's true politicians woke up and protect our democracy from being decayed as the people with vested interests have found their way to the corridors of power," he said.

He said the framers of the Constitution always wanted the democratic tenets to be upgraded and amended whenever necessary to suit the requirement of the country and its people. Party leaders Pushpa Reddy, Ravi Stevenson (Division official spokesperson), Mahender, Dhanraj, Prasanna, Shekhar Gajanand, MD Sami, Hemant, Shiva Mukender and others were present on the occasion.