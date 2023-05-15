Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo park promotes sustainable lifestyles

Hyderabad : As a part of sustainable Mission Lifestyle, a mass mobilisation programme was held at Nehru Zoological Park on Sunday to promote the Lifestyle for Environment awarenessamong the children and general visitors.

According to the zoo, about 350 students from the Tribal welfare department participated in the day-long events. The event started with a short film on saving and conserving the water, energy, reduce waste, adopt sustainable food systems, reduce e-waste, adopt healthy lifestyle and say ‘No to single use plastic’ screened in the Bioscope hall, later the students and Zoo staff Pledge for Lifestyle for Environment.

Swachh Zoo programme was conducted with the visiting children and Zoo staff in the premises. A talk show on Birds was also conducted at the Birds school enclosure wherein the Laxminarayana, Zoo Biologist, H M Hanifulla, and Hussain explained about each bird species present in the enclosure. The students were taken round the Zoo and briefed about each species.

In the afternoon session, a snake awareness show was held in collaboration with Friends of snakes’ society.

Speaking on the Occasion, Prashant Bajirao Patil, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, and A Nagamani, Deputy Curator expressed happiness and satisfaction that the Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad is always in the forefront in conducting the Wildlife and Environmental Awareness programmes, and today as per the directions issued by the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Government of India to conduct a mass mobilisation programme among the visitors on occasion World Environment Day.