Hyderabad News: Businessman Killed in Hayathnagar, Probe Underway
Hyderabad News: Businessman killed in Hayathnagar. Authorities launch a thorough investigation into the incident. Stay updated on this developing story.
A businessman was found murdered under suspicious circumstances at Bhagyalatha Colony in Hayathnagar on Tuesday.
The deceased, identified as 38-year-old Kashi Rao, was discovered with fatal injuries on his neck inflicted with sharp weapons. According to police, the incident occurred at his office, and initial findings suggest the involvement of individuals familiar with the victim. Police believe an ongoing personal dispute may have led to the crime.
Residents of the area found the lifeless body and immediately informed the police. Forensic teams, including the CLUES unit and a Dog Squad, arrived on the scene to collect evidence. Surveillance footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being analyzed to identify the assailants.
The Hayathnagar police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry. The body has been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.