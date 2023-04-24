Hyderabad: No delay in issue of textbooks from the coming Academic Year

Hyderabad : The Telangana Government Textbook Press has announced that there will be no delay in textbooks for the upcoming academic year. Two months ahead of the commencement of the new academic year, 33 percent of the free component textbooks have already been dispatched to district points by the School Education department.

This is a huge sigh of relief for students who faced difficulties in the previous academic year due to non-availability of textbooks.

Srinivasa Chary, the joint director in charge of textbooks, stated that the first phase textbooks will be provided to students well before the commencement of the new academic year, and the second phase textbooks will be provided in July or August. Bilingual textbooks have been printed this year due to the introduction of English as a medium of instruction in Classes I to VIII, and now even in Class IX. The number of pages increases due to bilingual languages, so textbooks will be provided to students in two phases: for summative I and summative II.

A total of 1,57,48,270 free component textbooks are required for 28,77,675 students of government-run institutions for the academic year 2023-24. Out of this, 1,05,38,044 textbooks have already reached district points and will be dispatched to Mandals and schools.

Private schools will have access to these books in the market from May 1, but the cost of textbooks has increased due to the rise in the cost of paper.

Last year, each sales component textbook cost Rs 55, but this year it will cost around Rs 75. The exact prices of textbooks for this year will be determined once they hit the stores.