Hyderabad: No sample collection from dead bodies

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Telangana health department has issued instructions to all District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) not to collect samples from dead bodies for Covid-19 testing. Such cases having related symptoms before death should be treated as Covid-positive and due protocols have to be followed. These instructions have to be strictly followed at all costs, it was insisted.

Meanwhile, two more deaths and 14 fresh cases were reported in TS, taking the total count to 872 so far. Health officials, who did not wish to be quoted, stated that the decision not to collect samples from dead bodies was taken in view of serious infection risk to persons collecting samples from dead bodies as there would be high viral loads in the bodies. Such instances came to the fore as a few cases were referred to from private hospitals in Hyderabad.

Two old aged patients with flu or pneumonia symptoms were treated by these hospitals and only after death was the assistance of the health department sought in collecting samples and helping with funeral-related formalities. Even in the case of death of a woman in Shadnagar with no travel or contact history, authorities collected samples for Covid-19 testing after she was sent to OGH at the last moment from Shadnagar. She died even before her sample result could come out.

Such deaths would be treated like Covid-19 positive and their family members would be tested immediately for any infections and if anyone of them tests positive, contact tracing, quarantine and further sample testing measures would be undertaken, the officials said.

Coming to Covid-19 situation in Telangana, of the new 14 cases, 12 were from GHMC limits while Medchal and Nizamabad reported one case each. The death count rose to 23 with 2 new deaths reported on Monday. It is learnt that one of the deceased was a 35-year-old woman from Shadnagar mandal in Ranga Reddy district. She is a cancer patient who got infected with the deadly virus leading to her death while undergoing treatment.