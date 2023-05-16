Hyderabad: Nothing Is Impossible If you have Passion and Determination - Saga of a Young Painter

Hyderabad: Here is an inspiring story of young painter whose determination and tireless efforts has made him to earn name and face in the world of art. His unique style and creative vision has made him become a rising star whose paintings were well appreciated by no less a person than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This young painter’s extraordinary journey is certainly an inspiring story for aspiring artists worldwide. He demonstrated that nothing is impossible if one has dedication and is ready for hard work. Even financial constraints can be overcome if one embarks on tireless pursuit and shows excellence in his work.

At an age when most youngsters keep groping in darkness trying to discover their passions, this exceptional painter Jamalpur Mahesh Kumar from Mabhabubnagar embarked on a tireless pursuit of artistic excellence. He says he was inspired by his father Karanlal and while in school he was tutored by his drawing guru Venkat Swamy and now he has been able to create a stunning portfolio of work which showcases his unique style and creative vision.

His success didn’t come easy – it’s the result of years of hard work, dedication, and an unwavering passion for his craft. He had to face financial hurdles during his undergraduate studies. His teachers and friends who recognised his perseverance and understood his artistic dreams came forward to extend generous help.

This unwavering encouragement and assistance from his friends and mentors played a crucial role to overcome his struggles and establish himself as a successful artist.

Presently he is working as a teacher in Panchvati school in Mahbubnagar. Apart from the PM, his paintings were gifted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former Governor ESL Narasimhan, Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi and others.

With each stroke of his brush, Mahesh transforms the canvas into a masterpiece, capturing hearts and minds of the art lovers. His relentless dedication and unwavering passion made him to become an award-winning artist, a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Speaking to The Hans India, Mahesh said, “I remember vividly the challenging journey I embarked upon as a painter. From the very beginning, it was a path laden with obstacles, self-doubt, and financial constraints. But my undying love for art kept me going, pushing me to explore new horizons despite the hurdles.”

During those early years, when funds were scarce and opportunities seemed few and far between, I had to think outside the box to sustain my passion. That’s when the idea of organising summer camps for children sprouted within me. With sheer determination, I gathered art supplies, rented a small space, and opened the doors to young, eager minds.

Those summer camps not only allowed me to share my knowledge and love for painting but also provided me with a means to earn some much-needed income. Witnessing the joy and creativity in those young artists' eyes fuelled my own artistic fire, igniting a renewed sense of purpose and determination, Mahesh said with glitter in his eyes.