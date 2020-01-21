Hyderabad: Officials told to be on toes for smooth polls

LB Nagar: "Every department should work with co-ordination and take care that municipal elections are held in a smooth manner and pleasant environment," said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat. He conducted a meeting with officials at district police headquarters on Monday.



District Collector Anitha Ramachandran, municipal elections invigilator Siktha Patnaik, DCP Narayan Reddy, JC Ramesh, Nodal officers, special officers, returning officers and municipal commissioners participated in the meeting.

Bhagawat informed that an ACP rank officer was appointed as nodal officer for every municipality. He instructed officials to be alert as every election was prestigious for contestants and parties. Anitha Ramachandran instructed officials to work more attentively for the next two days.

Flying squads and survey lens teams should work day and night. Elections should be completed without any disturbance at the centres, she added.

Krishna Reddy, Upendar Reddy, Bhupal Reddy, Suraj Kumar and police officials were present.



