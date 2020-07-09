Hyderabad: On a mission to combat Covid

Hyderabad: With no let-up in Coronavirus cases surge in the city amid the pandemic panic causing untold hardships to the citizens, as many as 25 national and international organisations have come together on a single platform – 'Hyderabad Covid Task Force' – to help halt the spread Covid-19 and provide succour to those reeling under its strike.



The Hyderabad Covid Task Force comprises doctors association, philanthropists from abroad, medical college alumni association, NGOs, social activists and educationalists who have joined hands to combat the Covid-19 to the best of their capabilities.

According to the Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, founder of Sakina Foundation, one of the member-organisations of Hyderabad Covid Task Force, the new umbrella body was formed, seeing the pain and sufferings of the people in accessing medical treatment, and inability to conduct last rites for their keen. The hunger pangs of poor people hit hard by the pandemic-induced economic recession have also prodded the like-minded individuals and organisations to strive to render their best to alleviate the sufferings of the marginalised sections.

Asif Sohail said that Hyderabad Covid Task Force has started conducting awareness in colonies, particularly in slums, providing medical treatment, and even helping with funerals. It is also distributing food and essentials to patients and their attendants in hospitals. "Volunteers have been roped in many localities to reach out to the need and we are also providing online consultations with doctors and supplying medicines," he informed. Each organisation has at least 50 volunteers who are working in the parts of city.

Sakina Foundation is also supplying free oxygen cylinders with pulse oximeters for Covid-suspected and positive cases under home isolation care. It also helps in conducting funerals of Coronavirus victims and provides PPE (personal protection equipment) kits to the kin of deceased during funerals. "Till now more than funerals were conducted for 50 Covid victims, both Muslims and non-Muslims," said Asif Sohail.

Dr Aslam from USA coordinates with other doctors, philanthropists and organisations from USA. Also involved in this noble deed are DAAME (Deccan Alumni Association, Middle East), DAA (Deccan Collage of Medical Science Alumni Association) and others. Asif Sohail looks after overall coordination.