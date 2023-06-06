Hyderabad: One dead five injured on Narsinghi ORR accident

Rangareddy: In a tragic incident on the Narsinghi Outer Ring Road, a road accident involving a Tata Ace vehicle has claimed the life of one person and left five others seriously injured. The accident occurred when the Tata Ace overturned while traveling on the Outer Ring Road.

The incident took place as the vehicle was en route from Shamshabad to the convention hall in Gachibowli. According to preliminary investigations, the police suspect that the accident was caused by excessive speed, which led to the loss of control and subsequent overturning of the Tata Ace.

Immediate action was taken to assist the victims, as emergency services were alerted and a 108 ambulance rushed to the scene. The injured individuals were swiftly transferred to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.