Hyderabad: Opening of Secretariat on April 30

Hyderabad : With just three days left for the inauguration of the new Secretariat building, the state government has taken up the process of speedy shifting of furniture, photocopying machines, computers and records of various departments from BRKR Bhavan to the new Secretariat building.

The shifting work is to be completed by Friday and it would be the responsibility of officers to ensure that no files go missing as it happened while shifting to the temporary building BRKR Bhavan three years back.

On the first day of shifting, seven departments, including Home, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Transport and Roads and Buildings wings had completed shifting process. These wings will be located on the sixth floor. On Thursday, Minorities Welfare, Revenue, Energy, IT and Communication, Planning Medical and Health wings will be shifted to the new building. All the other wings will shift on Friday. The government will start functioning in full swing from Sunday from the new building.

Network for the internet services, computer connectivity and other basic amenities have already been completed. The new secretariat is fully equipped with plug-and-play facilities on every floor. Special arrangements are being made for visitors with high security entry cards. Similarly, special measures for traffic management in the high security zone has also been put in place. The Chief Minister, Ministers and top officials are likely to visit the Secretariat on Saturday to review the arrangements for inauguration.

