Hyderabad: Osmania Medical College alumni bats for new building for OGH

Hyderabad: Indian Medical Association (Telangana unit), Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association and Osmania Medical College Old Boys Association have urged the State government to take steps for immediate construction of the new Osmania Hospital building.

Members of these associations, who were also Osmania alumni, conducted a meeting in this regard here on Saturday.

Due to the dilapidated condition of the old building, maintenance and hygiene of the hospital has been badly affected for the last few years, some members said while expressing their views.

OGH, which is one of the oldest hospitals in the country is flocked by patients not just from Telangana, but also neighboring States. Later, members called on Health Minister Eatala Rajender and gave a representation duly enclosing their signatures demanding new building for OGH.