Hyderabad: OU exams on Oct 14, 15 postponed due to heavy rains

All the exams under the jurisdiction of Osmania University which are scheduled to be held on 14 and 15 have been postponed due to the rains in Hyderabad. However, the exams from October 16 will be held as per the schedule.

Controller of examinations, Osmania University said that the schedule of the postponed exams will be informed shortly. Students can check the official site of Osmania University for more updates.

Heavy rains disrupted the normal lives of the people following the water logging and power outage in the many parts of the city. The IMD has instructed more rainfall Hyderabad for two more days as the depression over western parts of Telangana will move west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours.

Meanwhile, the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructed all the district Collectors, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of police and the entire district administration to be on alert, following heavy rainfall in the state.