Hyderabad: Pandemic leaves artists in lurch

Hyderabad: "Our work does not fall under essential services and buying art work in times of the pandemic is the last thing in anyone's mind. But, artists too are human beings and we too have families to feed," said Madhu Kuruva, 40, whose works on Lord Ganesha are well known.

In a matter of four months, the world has turned upside down for city-based artists. Madhu, who was paying a rent of Rs 30,000 in Madhapur, has now shifted to Bachupally as he was unable to pay rent for his house and the Madhu Kuruva Arts & Music Academy. He was running the academy successfully until the Covid pandemic forced it to shut down.

Another artist, Maredu Ramu, 35, who had more than 35 shows in Hyderabad and other cities shifted to Peddapalli in Nagarkurnool as he could not sustain himself. "I used to teach art to kids in gated communities but after the corona virus scare, no one was willing to take tuitions and gated communities were out of bounds for visitors. Now, I am doing farming."

Most artists work all year round and hold a couple of shows but art galleries have stopped shows and those who take up commercial work to sustain are left with no orders. Satya Ganoji, 42 who specializes in painting Gods has now moved to Amangal on Sraisailam Road and is engaging in farming.

He said, "I was working in Proceum P Ltd in animation department but post pandemic was getting just 50 per cent of my earlier salary. Buying art is not a priority now and artists have no support. I am forced to take up farming."