Panic grips residents of Jeedimetla IDA a major hub of chemical factories in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following the chilling tragedy of gas leak at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam, which claimed 13 lives and left hundreds hospitalised, the people residing in the industrial area of Jeedimetla are on tenterhooks about the state of preparedness at the industries which produce or make use of harmful chemicals.

Jeedimetla is a major hub of several small-scale industries, larger chemical and pharmaceutical industries which house hazardous chemicals at their plants.

They include Karthikeya Chemicals Company, Kopaale Pharma Chemicals, SMS Plastic Industries Yodeva Plastic, Zen Polymer, Jeevika Life Sciences, Jayaraj Steel Company and Vani Chemicals, to name a few. More than 1,200 industrial units are located in the area.

Jeedimetla industrial area is also known as one of the most polluted places in city. Almost every month, there is an occurrence of fire accident or gas leakage, say residents over there.

Last year in November there was fire explosion at Jeevika Life Sciences and in January this year, there was a fire explosion at Jayaraj Steel Company.

Speaking to The Hans India, Anindita, a resident of Jeedimetla, said, "We the residents of Jeedimetla are every day suffering due to toxic smell in the air, polluted water, overflow of industrial waste from the nala.

Today terrible tragedy has happened in Vizag. Thinking of that incident, we are afraid kind of incidents may happen here, too. Industries should take protective measures to avert such possibilities."

"By this incident, I am shaken. Every month we get to hear about some or other minor accidents at chemical factories at Jeedimetla.

Officials promise measures, but no action is taken," said Bhanu Priya, another resident of IDA Jeedimetla. "There is always a pungent smell in the air and many residents faced health complications in Jeedimetla.