Hyderabad: Parents stage protest at Gitanjali Devshala

Hyderabad: The Gitanjali Devshala Parents Committee (GDPC) staged a protest on Saturday in front of the school management.

The GDPC has been demanding the implementation of 50 per cent reduction in tuition fee.

This was the fourth time they are protesting regarding this issue and approximately 100 parents were there in the protest for the implementation of GO 46 and 50 percent tuition fee.

"Although we were hoping the management will meet us, but got an email with the same issue that they are not available" said a parent, whose children are studying in class 3 and 6.