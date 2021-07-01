Hyderabad: Pattana Pragathi kickstarts with a touch of greenery

Hyderabad: On the first day of the Pattana Pragathi programme which started on Thursday, a large number of members participated in different parts of the city. Ministers, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, corporators and other public representatives took part in this programme under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The main motive of this programme is urban sanitation and to increase the greenery in the city.

Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi participated in the Pattana Pragathi programme organised at MLA's Colony Park in Banjara Hills and planted saplings. On this occasion, Mayor launched dengue prevention awareness programme, MLA Danam Nagender, Zonal Commissioner Pravinya and other officials were also present.

Meanwhile, State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLA Danam Nagender, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Corporator Vijaya Reddy took part in the Pattana Pragathi programme in Durganagar Colony, Khairtabad constituency, overseeing the sanitation activities. They also participated in 'Haritha Haram' held at a colony Park.

Deputy Speaker Padma Rao inspected the programme at Indiranagar in Chilakalguda along with the local corporator and examined nala distillation works undertaken in Madhuranagar.

Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha visited Tarnaka Division Lalapeta Satya Nagar, CBN Nagar as part of the Pattana Pragathi programme. She urged everyone to protect the plant environment and provide a pollution-free environment for the future.

MLA's, D Sudhir Reddy in Hayat Nagar, Maganti Gopinath In Yusuf Gooda, Raja Singh in GoshaMahal division, Balala in Nampally, Kaleru Venkatesh in Kachiguda, Subhash Reddy in Uppal, KP Vivekanand in GajulaRamaram, Goodem Mahipal Reddy in Patancheru, Prakash Goud at NIRD, Arikapoodi Gandhi in VV Nagar Colony, Krishna Rao in KPHB 15 phase, participated in Pattana Pragathi programme.

