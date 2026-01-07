APSIDC acts against GPLIS canal bund encroachment

Vijayawada: Responding promptly to the news report titled ‘Encroachment on GPLIS canal bund sparks concern’ published in these columns on Tuesday, officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Irrigation Development Corporation (APSIDC) conducted a detailed inspection of the Gollapudi Pumping Lift Irrigation Scheme (GPLIS) canal bund between Nunna and KV Kandrika near Vijayawada.

The canal bund, which runs adjacent to the Vijayawada West Bypass stretch from Chinna Avutapalli to Kaza, was found to have been encroached upon by a realtor. During the inspection, APSIDC Managing Director Sesham Tirumala Rao, along with Krishna Delta System (KDS) Chief Engineer Rambabu, APSIDC Executive Engineer Chennaiah Reddy, and other officials, observed that the realtor had illegally occupied a major portion of the canal bund and formed a road to facilitate an unauthorised layout for the sale of plots.

Officials took detailed measurements at the site and confirmed that the construction was a clear violation of irrigation and land use norms. Following the inspection, APSIDC officials lodged a formal complaint with Vijayawada Rural Tahsildar B Suguna and submitted an official letter seeking immediate action against the encroachment. Speaking to ‘The Hans India’, APSIDC MD Tirumala Rao said the realtor had developed the layout without obtaining prior permissions from the concerned authorities and had illegally converted the canal bund into a road. He stated that stringent action would be initiated against the violator as per the provisions of the Act, based on the Tahsildar’s report.

The APSIDC MD said that canal bunds are critical irrigation assets and any encroachment would not be tolerated, assuring that steps would be taken to protect public infrastructure and irrigation systems.