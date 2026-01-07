Uttam says HILT policy will make Hyderabad a global city

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly defended the Hyderabad Industrial Transfer (HILT) Policy, asserting that it is essential for making Hyderabad a more livable city and ensuring sustainable growth for Telangana. Speaking in the Assembly during a discussion on the HILT policy,

He said “This policy is good for Hyderabad and Telangana. We played a key role in developing it, and I genuinely consider it the best. It will improve the environment and make Hyderabad a global metropolitan city,” Reddy stated.

Voluntary Nature of Policy

Reddy clarified that the policy would remain voluntary, countering opposition criticism that it should be mandatory. He challenged parties like the BRS and BJP to spell out their stand clearly: “Do you want us to shift polluting industries outside the Outer Ring Road or not? If your suggestion is to make it mandatory, please state it openly.”

He emphasised that leasehold lands would not be given this option, only lands with complete ownership would be considered for transfer.

Opposition criticism

The Minister expressed disappointment at what he described as “harsh and unsubstantiated criticism” from opposition parties, who alleged that 9,000 acres and Rs 5 lakh crore were siphoned off.

“Is this criticism for criticism’s sake? Our policy is to make Hyderabad livable. For decades, industrial and residential areas have become uninhabitable. This policy seeks to correct that,” he said.