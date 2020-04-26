Hyderabad: People going all out to help fruit cultivating farmers in distress

Hyderabad: Going beyond expectations at the time of launching it, now, the State Agriculture and Marketing Departments are finding it tough to handle the growing number of missed calls from people for supply of fruits.

It may be mentioned here that to back the fruit cultivating farmers in the State the departments have roped in a Farmers Production Organisation (FPO) for the delivery of fruits at the doorsteps of citizens in the twin cities.

For ordering fruits, a dedicated mobile number 8875351555 has been launched. People from twin cities can give a missed call and in turn, they will receive an order forum to their mobile number.

All that they have to do is fill the forum giving their name, address, telephone number and the number of fruits required. Once the order is received the same is delivered at the doorsteps within 72 hours.

According to the State Marketing Department officials, the FPO is handling the delivery at the doorsteps. The department is providing them with the fruit stocks from Rythu Bazars. Besides, the FPO is provided with the geographical location of the orders and vehicles for the delivery.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official of the State Marketing Department said, "When the service was launched on April 13, we expected some good response. But, a week after from the day of launching, we realise people are going all out to extend their support to the farmers."

The call centre number did not receive any calls on the day of launching. Also, on the second day of launching the programme on April 14, there were only around 2,617 missed calls. But, "from the third day till now there is no going back and the missed calls are flooding the call centre number.

In a week, the call centre received 7,33,965 missed calls, and the highest recorded hits registered on April 21, with 4,73,892 calls to the number seeking delivery of fruits and it is counting, the officials said.

Among the callers to the number includes NRIs who wanted fruits delivered to their relations in the city. Calls from other neighbouring states too are received but they were politely told that the door delivery is confined only to the twin cities.