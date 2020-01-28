Top
Hyderabad: Permission sought to hold pro-CAA meet at Charminar

Highlights

The representatives of Akhand Bharat Sangarsh Samithi, Bhagyanagar on Monday met City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and requested him for the...

Hyderabad: The representatives of Akhand Bharat Sangarsh Samithi, Bhagyanagar on Monday met City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and requested him for the permission to conduct programme in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Charminar on February 2.

The representatives of Samithi told CP in their requisition that as the Central government passed the CAA Bill, and many protests are going on in its implementation, in the interest of public they are going to conduct the programme to give clarifications on the doubts raising by the different sections of people.

The Samithi members further alleged that for their personal political benefits some parties are misrepresenting and making false allegations against the CAA.

During the programme they are going to create awareness on CAA by conducting cultural programmes which propagate national integration and unity, speeches and sing patriotic songs.

