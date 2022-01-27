Hyderabad: Police arrests burglar within four hours after theft

The Meerpet police arrested a burglar within four hours after the theft in Balapur and seized gold, silver ornaments and gadgets, altogether worth Rs 13.10 lakh. The accused was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

The police said that the arrested person was identified as Sudhakar aka Subhakar (27), a native of Nagarkurnool district. However, he was working as a mason in Meerpet. Sudhakar used to check residential colonies during the day to identify locked properties and returned at the night to break into the houses.

On Wednesday afternoon, the accused broke into the house of one K Ratnakar Rao, a retired employee in Badangpet in the absence of the residents. Sudhakar made away with cash, gold and silver ornaments. He used the stolen property to buy a costly mobile phone and clothes for himself.

Based on the complaint of Ratnakar, the police registered a case and launched an investigtion with the help of CCS staff. The police also verified the CCTV footage and later identified the suspect and nabbed him from his home at 9 pm on Wednesday.

According to the police, Sudhakar was arrested earlier in cases including a murder, burglary and automobile theft. He recently was released from the prison and continued committing burglaries.