Live
- This Week's New Theatrical Movies and OTT Series Releases From Mangalavaaram to Ghost
- Wanaparthy: Agri Minister highlights progress
- Jharkhand Foundation Day 2023 Wishes, WhatsApp Status and Quotes to Share on 15th November
- Cong will change CM every 6 months: KTR
- Intense battle brews in Kollapur
- 5 Best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000: Samsung Galaxy A23, Oppo A79 and more
- Mancherial: Suman teaches winning formula to BRS cadres
- Dhootha, Starring Naga Chaitanya, Reveals OTT Platform and Sets Release Date
- KCR betrayed people of Telangana: Yashaswini
- BRS spending 100s of crores to defeat me: Seethakka
Just In
Hyderabad: Police books case against two candidates for MCC violation
Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police booked cases against two candidates, one belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly being accused of...
Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police booked cases against two candidates, one belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly being accused of wrongful restraint, public nuisance, and a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
According to the police, the accused, Vanga Madhusudan Reddy, who is a corporator of the BJP, and Srinivas Reddy were reportedly engaged in door-to-door canvassing at Maruthi Nagar, Champapet area falling within the jurisdiction of IS Sadan police station without prior permission from the L B Nagar Returning Officer.
The police said that the incident occurred on Tuesday. The complaint against the persons was filed by Bagalkote Srikanth, who is an office superintendent in Saroor Nagar Circle. A case has been registered U/sec 341, 188, 171(H) IPC and Sec 21/76 CP Act.