Hyderabad: Police books case against two candidates for MCC violation

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police booked cases against two candidates, one belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly being accused of wrongful restraint, public nuisance, and a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

According to the police, the accused, Vanga Madhusudan Reddy, who is a corporator of the BJP, and Srinivas Reddy were reportedly engaged in door-to-door canvassing at Maruthi Nagar, Champapet area falling within the jurisdiction of IS Sadan police station without prior permission from the L B Nagar Returning Officer.

The police said that the incident occurred on Tuesday. The complaint against the persons was filed by Bagalkote Srikanth, who is an office superintendent in Saroor Nagar Circle. A case has been registered U/sec 341, 188, 171(H) IPC and Sec 21/76 CP Act.