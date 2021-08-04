Hyderabad: Police escort vehicle catches fire in Khairatabad
An escort vehicle of police caught on fire on Wednesday here at Khairatabad junction. A short circuit is said to be reason for the cause of the fire.
No casualties have been reported as the police staff who were inside the vehicle got down after they noticed the fire. They alerted the fire fighters who rushed to the spot and put out the fire.
As it was a peak time, the road witnessed heavy traffic jam due to the incident. Later, the police removed the burnt vehicle and cleared the road for traffic.
