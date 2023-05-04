Hyderabad: Postcard movement launched for speedy merger of Cantt, GHMC

Hyderabad : With the Secunderabad Cantonment merger proceeding at snail's pace, the Cantonment Vikas Manch organised a postcard movement on Wednesday.

On the first day, around 600 postcards were collected and the target is to collect 50,000 postcards. A written petition has been raised and after completion of the campaign, the written petition with postcards of the residents will be posted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The campaign is taken up by Vikas Manch demanding Secunderabad Cantonment to be merged with GHMC for gaining the self-respect of the people of the Cantonment and also for the development of the Secunderabad area. It has been more than four months since the final proceeding of the merger has completed by the eight-committee team that has been formed by the Ministry of Defence. This postcard movement is taken up to let governments know how keen/desperate people of the cantonment are to merge Cantonment into GHMC. With this movement our aim is to force Central government to act fast and merge with GHMC,” said Sanki Ravinder, general secretary, Cantonment Vikas Manch.

"Only a single step we are ahead of the merger with GHMC, once the Ministry of Defence (MoD) passes the order, the merger will take place then why the process is not happening? All our hopes are crushed, for several years civilians of Cantonment are residing in fear and government schemes are been availed to us.

With this movement we are hoping that our pleas reach Prime Minister," said another member of Vikas Manch.