Hyderabad: Private school teachers to organise 'Chalo MLA camp office' on July 10

Hyderabad: As their repeated pleas for the release of pending salaries with the State government and Education department met with no success the Telangana Private Teachers Federation (TPTF) has given a call for "Chala MLA Camp Office' programme on July 10.

The TPTF president Shekshabbir Ali said on Tuesday that the organisation has been doing rounds, submitting representations to the State government and Education department officials for more than two months. Several teachers have to work as daily wage earners for the sustenance of their families.

However, neither the government nor the private schools have so far responded positively to save the private teachers and their families by releasing their pending salaries. Against this backdrop the TPTF has decided to organise 'Chalo MLA Camp Office,' on July 10, to submit representations to the people's representatives and to press for their demands.

Issue of identity cards from the State government to the private school teachers, full payment of salaries during lockdown period as per the GO Number 45, financial assistance from the State government to the families of the private school teachers, the appointment of a regulatory authority for private schools and extending ESI and EPF and insurance coverage were among the other demands, he added.

Aggrieved with similar issues of release of pending salaries and other issues, the Telangana Schools Technical Colleges Employees Association (TSTCEA) has also proposed to give a call to lay siege to the Directorate of Technical Education and the State Higher Education Council.

Speaking to The Hans India, TSTCEA president A Santosh Kumar said, the association, besides the individual teachers have been submitting and sending representations to all the concerned in the State government, AICTE, JNTU-H and others.