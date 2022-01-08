Hyderabad: Pulla Reddy sweets fined of Rs 25,000 as sweets found in rotten state

Pulla Reddy sweets of Shamshabad in Hyderabad has been fined of Rs 25,000 after customers found sweets in rotten state. The GHMC officials inspected the kitchen of Pulla Reddy after a complaint from customer.

Following the complaint, the officials fined the store of Rs 25,000.

The officials said that if a restaurant is found to be unhygienic and serving adulterated/contaminated, you can take the incident to the notice of GHMC and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The complaint can be lodged on foodlicensing.fssai.gov.in.

Earlier this week, the municipal officials fined Karachi bakery of Rs 10,000 after a customer found fungus on the packaged sweets, purchased from the store.