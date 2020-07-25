Hyderabad: PV Narasimha Rao's birth centenary celebrations by Congress, nothing but drama alleged BJP leader NV Subhash

Hyderabad: Family members of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao flayed the Congress party celebrating his year-long centenary celebration that began on Friday by confining him only to Telangana.

In a statement here on Friday, BJP spokesperson and grandson of the late Prime Minister, NV Subhash asked the Congress party to stop appropriating the legacy of PV, who it has disowned for the last 16 years. He criticised the Congress party for organising PV Narasimha Rao's birth centenary celebrations for namesake and AICC president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi confining themselves by simply forwarding read-out messages for the function. He said that it shows how serious the Congress leadership was in organising the PV's birth centenary celebrations.

He further questioned the Congress party for its silence over the past 16 years and continued the same even when UPA government was in power at the Centre, after the demise of PV without organising a single event in his memory.

Congress holding PV's centenary celebrations was nothing but a drama enacted to own the lost legacy of the former PM. "PV was a Prime Minister for India, not for Telangana alone. Keeping this in mind, the Congress party has to answer our questions that why they ignored him for such a long time. The high command has to organise PV's centenary celebrations by setting up a committee at national-level to spread the ideals of PV to the younger generations," Subhash added.

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that only after the local Congress leaders exerting pressure, the party high command has finally given its consent to hold PV's birth centenary celebrations. The Congress party has ignored their own party leader, who held the highest position in the party as an AICC President and Prime Minister of India. Even though PV was the leader of the Opposition, Modi government had built a memorial in 'Ekta Sthal' in Delhi and released a postal stamp in the memory of legendary leader PV, he said.