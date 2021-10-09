Hyderabad rains: 50 bikes damaged as wall of movie theatre collapses

As many as 50 parked bikes were damaged after a portion of movie theatre wall collapsed following heavy rains in Hyderabad on Friday evening. However, no person has been injured in the mishap. The incident took place at Shiva Ganga theatre in Dilsukhnagar.



People who parked their bike went into the theatre to watch the movie were shocked when they came outside and noticed their bikes getting crushed under the collapsed wall. The bikers had a tough time in returning home in the downpour. Meanwhile, all the seats in the theatre were submerged after rainwater entered the cinema hall.

On Saturday morning, the GHMC officials inspected the spot and spoke to the movie theatre management and inquired about the loss. They removed the debris of wall with earth movers and removed the vehicles.