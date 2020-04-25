Hyderabad: Rajendranagar police comes under severe criticism

Hyderabad: The Rajendra nagar police on Saturday came under severe criticism for not allowing a couple to visit their son-in-law who was hospitalized due to cardiac arrest.

According to sources, the couple were on their way on a bike to visit their son-in-law who was admitted in a hospital in Chandrayangutta.

But the couple were stopped near pillar no. 150 in Attapur by the sub-inspector and when the couple urged the cop to release them as it was an urgent matter, the cop seized their bike and handed over a challan to them.

The couple walked all the way to Chandrayangutta from Attapur only to find their son-in-law has expired. The matter was brought to light by Amjedullah Khan of MBT.

He noted, "What kind of high handedness is being adopted by the city police and that too in the month of Ramzan."