Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy schools shortlisted under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy District have been shortlisted under the first phase of Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme. These include Government High School- Shivarampally, Government primary and secondary school- Zillalaguda, Government primary school- Nampally and Mahabubia Primary and Secondary School. Rs 3.5 crore is sanctioned for this programme.

According to sources 12 areas of development will be covered, including digital education, modernised toilets, 100% electrification, furniture for teachers and students, building infrastructure like new classrooms, supply of safe drinking water, provision of compound walls, improved kitchens and dining halls.

The headmaster of Government primary school, Nampally said, "This project has given a new hope as our school building was in deliberated condition for many years.

We face hardship especially during the rainy season. The walls and floors of several classrooms in the school have developed cracks. Students of different classes are forced to sit in a single classroom. Also, our school's washrooms do not have proper water facilities. With this programme our school will be face lifted".

Krishna, headmaster of Government High School, Shivarampally said, "We are thankful to the State government for selecting our school under this project, as work started 15 days back. New water pipelines are being laid and also compound walls are being constructed.