Hyderabad records 41.2 degrees temperature, highest of the season

Hyderabad has recorded the temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, highest of the summer this year. The day temperature rose by five-degree Celsius in a day i.e, from 37.2 degree Celsius on Saturday to 41.2 degree Celsius on Sunday.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Saroor Nagar in the city recorded the highest temperature of 42-degree Celsius followed by 42.5-degree Celsius in BHEL, 42.5-degree Celsius in Kukatpally and 42.4-degree Celsius in Rajendranagar.

In a relief from the scorching heat, the TSDPS predicted light to moderate rainfall during the evening hours in the isolated places of GHMC areas for the next three days.

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to range between 39-degree Celsius to 41-degree celsius while the temperatures to be in the range of 27 degree Celsius to 29 degree Celsius, the TSDPS said.