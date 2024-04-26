Hyderabad: Religious jingoism will not fill empty stomachs says K Chandrashekar Rao

Bhongir/ Hyderabad : Attacking the BJP by alleging that it was using religion to get votes, BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday said that things like ‘akshintas’, ‘teertham’, ‘pulihoras’ and rallies with saffron flags will not fill empty stomachs.

The BRS chief lashed out at BJP leaders stating that the Centre ruled by BJP has caused a big loss for Telangana. While speaking at a roadshow at Bhongir Lok Sabha segment for party candidate Kyama Mallesh, the BRS chief criticised both the national parties for using religion to seek votes. "One party is seeking votes in the name of God and another party is taking oath on God. We constructed Yadadri temple but did we use it for votes", asked KCR. Stating that the fight was between BRS and BJP, Rao said that if people voted for Congress, BJP MPs will win in Telangana. "Think and vote – BRS is a secular party and will remain so. You have seen how BJP has jailed my daughter. We will fight. With your blessings the BRS government will come again and will move forward in progress and we will fight against Modi," said Rao.

The BRS chief alleged that no section had got justice in the BJP rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They gave big slogans like 'Make in India', 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', but was there any justice? About 18 lakh jobs are vacant in India but the Modi government is not filling up these. They said 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' but there are attacks on Dalits and poor women every day. The rupee value has gone low which was never in the history of the country,” said KCR.

Rao warned that if the BJP wins seats in Telangana, they would implement the power reforms and fix motors to agricultural pump sets of the farmers. He alleged that it was Narendra Modi who transferred mandals into AP along with the Siler Power project. There are four BJP MPs in the State and one Central Minister… did they get a single rupee for the State, he asked, urging people to think whose victory would help them.



The BRS chief listed out the unfulfilled promises of the Congress party and criticised the government for limiting Rythu Bandhu for farmers with 5 acres and asked where should the six-acre farmer go? He alleged that neither the CM nor any minister consoled the families of the 250 farmers who committed suicide. Stating that there was no pain or regret with the defeat suffered in the Assembly elections, Rao said the party should work for the people irrespective of the outcome. "BRS has lakhs of cadres. People have KCR in their heart, and Telangana is in the heart of KCR. I will not sleep and continue to fight. For this, BRS should win in Lok Sabha," said Rao.

