Hyderabad Residents Invited to Map Urban Wildlife in WWF-India’s Tree Survey

Hyderabad: WWF-India is inviting nature enthusiasts and concerned citizens to participate in the second edition of the Hyderabad Annual Tree (HAT) Biodiversity Survey, scheduled to take place on March 9 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The initiative, part of WWF-India’s Citizen Science programme, aims to deepen public engagement with urban biodiversity by documenting the rich interconnections between trees and wildlife across the city.

Unlike traditional surveys, this initiative focuses on community involvement, encouraging volunteers to explore and document the diverse flora and fauna in selected streets and parks across Hyderabad’s six zones. The data collected will contribute to a broader understanding of urban ecology, highlighting the role of trees as vital micro-habitats that sustain various species.

Participants will record key details about each tree they examine, including species name, diameter, flowering and fruiting status, and any observable interactions with animals. Additionally, volunteers will document the presence of birds, insects, and other species found in the trees, fostering a greater appreciation for Hyderabad’s green spaces.

WWF-India’s State Director, Farida Tampal, emphasised that the survey is not just about data collection but also about inspiring citizens to become active stakeholders in urban conservation efforts. “By directly engaging with nature, volunteers will develop a deeper awareness of the ecological balance within our city and the need to protect it,” she stated.

Interested participants can register by filling out the online form at http://bit.ly/3Xra3BT or by reaching out via phone at 8074419076 or email at [email protected]. With increasing environmental concerns in urban spaces, initiatives like these play a crucial role in fostering a culture of ecological responsibility and conservation.