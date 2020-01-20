Hyderabad: Residents raise a stink over frequent road digging for civic works

Hyderabad: Improper planning by the municipal authorities is creating trouble to the citizens in the Kompally municipality as the residents in the area complained of frequent road digging by the authorities, not providing safe drinking water and no dumping yard etc.

Kompally was made as municipality by merging Kompally and Dhulapally comprising of 18 wards under Qutbullahpur Assembly constituency. Total voters in the municipality are around 26,000. The citizens were angry over the frequent road digging by the authorities for laying pipelines for drinking water.

"After laying roads, the authorities dig up for laying pipeline for drinking water. They will again dig for laying cable wires. We are fed up with digging of roads in the locality... you will find every road passing in the municipality is dug," said a private employee Niranjan. The locals are served Godavari water through pipelines.

However, the residents said that the water supplied to them was not purified and they are made to purchase water from the private mineral water plants.

"The water supplied by the municipal authorities is not purified and is undrinkable. We are purchasing water from the plants by paying Rs 15 for a can of 20 litres of water," said a resident K Saralamma. The bore water is also polluted and not safe for drinking because of chemicals, she added.

The residents alleged that there was no action by the officials on the complaints of sewerage and garbage. A lake in the area was converted into a dumping yard as the garbage of entire municipality is dumped into the lake. The locals said that they have lodged complaint with the authorities but they did not take any action.

A local G Krishna said that the municipality has a slum by name Uma Maheshwar Nagar and people in the area face problem of sewerage and all types of pollutions. The Fox Sagar Lake gets all types of pollutants from the Jeedimetla industrial area, said Krishna.

He further said that there was a big septic tank at Jayabheri Park in the municipality but it was encroached and plotting was also done. When complained, the officials assured of taking action but there was no such action from them, said Krishna.

The municipality is adjacent to the National Highway 44 and this was leading to accidents. People are finding it difficult to cross the road because of the heavy traffic on the highway as there were many accidents and deaths while people crossing the roads.

The locals want the government to construct skywalks to avoid the accidents. The locals in the municipality said that they were asking the party candidates to specify what they will do to solve their issues before seeking their votes.

They said that government should support the municipality by providing funds for construction of sewerage treatment plant, dumping yard, skywalks and provide safe drinking water.