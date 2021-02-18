Hyderabad: Revanth criticises KCR for toeing Centre's line

Hyderabad: The Congress party MP A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that he had organised his yatra as per the orders of the party Chief Sonia Gandhi. He said that he organised several programs for ten days as part of his yatra .

Speaking to media persons in the city, Revanth said that the protest program held by him at Achampet had turned into a padayatra following the suggestion by the party leaders Mallu Ravi and MLA Seethakka. "Thousands of people from the undivided Mahbubnagar district and Ranga Reddy district extended their support to yatra. I was not able to meet several people as the yatra was held without any prior planning," he added.

Stating that the subject of agriculture is a part of concurrent list of Indian constitution, Reddy said that the State government could reject the controversial farm laws introduced by the Centre. He alleged that the procurement centres in the State were being removed as per the controversial laws.

Commenting on the decision of the Central government to privatise profit-making public-sector undertakings, he termed the decision as cruel and added that the Centre had borne a loss of Rs 1.35 lakh crore incurred by the multinational companies of the country.

He alleged that the Central government was privatising all sectors through its wrong policies and added that it was also handing over the rights of farmers in the hands of the corporate companies. He alleged that the chief minister KCR was supporting all cruel acts of the Central government.

He asked the CM as to why he was not standing by the farmers of the state. He alleged that the banks of the state were not giving loans to the farmers as the State government had not waived off their loans.