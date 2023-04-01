Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy says 2000 students died due to BRS government's negligence

Hyderabad: TPCC chief and Congress MP A Revanth Reddy alleged that some 2000 students lost their lives due to the negligence of the State government. He also alleged that constitutional body TSPSC had become a hub for "thieves and looters".



Speaking to media persons after submitting a representation to the officials of the ED in the city in connection with the TSPSC question paper leak case, the TPCC chief said the State government was facing legal cases in the High Court in the paper leak case. He said, "there was nothing wrong to even hang the bigwigs of the State government at the Telangana martyrs memorial for causing the paper leak"'. He alleged that ruling party leaders were foisting false cases against them whenever they raised their voice on public problems.

He alleged that the rulers of the State government was making low level employees of the commission as the scapegoats in order to protect the big wigs in the case. He also alleged that crores of rupees of transactions took place in the paper leak case. He said they had urged the ED officials to interrogate all concerned persons in the scam. He also alleged that minister KTR was controlling the ongoing investigation of SIT in the case and added that they had urged the SIT to inquire into the role played by KTR in the case.