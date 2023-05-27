Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy ups the ante against govt over ORR tender by IRB

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committeepresident A Revanth Reddy continued his tirade against the State government on finalising the tenders to IRB developers for ORR (Outer Ring Road) maintenance. He alleged that the ORR ‘Toll Scam’ was bigger than Delhi Liquor scam.

“Outer Ring Road worth Rs one lakh crore was sold for a mere Rs 7,000 crore.Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao received kick bags in the finalisation of the ORR tenders to the IRB”, the TPCC Chief said questioning the delay in the payment of advance to the government by the company.

The concessional agreement said that the company should pay 10 per cent of the total value of the tender within 30 days but not yet done. Remaining 90 per cent will have to be paid within 120 days.

The Letter of Agreement regarding the ORR tender was done on April 27, 2023. The 30 days have expired today.

Now, IRB organisation has to pay 25 percent that is Rs 1,800 crores of Rs 7,300 crores to the government. It is not known whether the IRB organisation has paid the money or not.

If the payment is not made, the tender for IRB institution should be cancelled for violation of tender norms, Revanth demanded. KTR should respond on this issue, he pointed out.

Revanth also raised doubts on BJP for not taking action on the alleged toll scam.

He dared the BJP leaders to insist the Union Government to order a probe by the Central investigating agencies in the entire episode.