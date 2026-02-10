Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter arrested

The Musheerabad police arrested a rowdy sheeter on Monday for allegedly attacking and attempting to kill an acquaintance due to a long-standing rivalry. The suspect has been identified as Kokku David Stephen (23), a delivery boy by profession.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday near Mother Merry School in Parsigutta during a discussion intended to settle a compromise. During the meeting, Stephen allegedly attacked Sri Surya Anil with a sharp blade and a wooden stick, inflicting serious injuries to his neck and elbows.

The victim managed to escape the assault and reached the Musheerabad Police Station, from where he was moved to Gandhi Hospital for emergency treatment. Investigations revealed that the two men had been known to each other for several years. Following Anil’s complaint, the police registered a case against Stephen and two others, subsequently taking the primary accused into custody.