Hyderabad: Rs 5.5 Cr pending traffic challans collected on first day

The city traffic police collected a whooping of Rs 5.5 crore pending traffic challans from the citizens on the first day of the payment on the discount offered. To avail the offer, the traffic violators took to the e-challan website to pay the pending challans after the police offered 75 per cent cut.



As the many of them tried to pay the challans on the very first day, the server of e-challan website remained down. It is known that the city traffic police has offered 75 per cent discount on two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles which means they need to pay only 25 per cent of the fine. The offer was announced as the unpaid e-challans were piled up and also to provide some relief to the motorists.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali asked the people to avail the discount offered on pending challans and clear them before month-end. And the police officials were also entrusted with the task of sensitising the motorists to pay the challans by intensifying the checks on the main routes.