Hyderabad Runners Society collaborates with rag pickers for a cleaner marathon

Hyderabad: In a ground-breaking idea, rag pickers were involved in the just concluded NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024 to manage waste and earn money too.

No matter how well the marathons are organised, they still generate waste from food, packaging, goodie bags and plastic water bottles that get left behind by spectators and runners. Hyderabad Runners Society came up with a novel idea.

They championed inclusivity by involving ten rag pickers – seven women and three men in a vital role. They collected and segregated plastic waste, ensuring it was sent to recycling centres. They separated wet waste and took away dry waste with them which they will sell to make additional money. The plastic was sent for recycling.

Their participation contributed to a cleaner environment and gave them a sense of pride and belonging in such a significant community event.

Many runners who knew of the initiative appreciated the organisers of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024 for their significant stride towards inclusivity and sustainability by collaborating with rag pickers, a crucial yet often overlooked segment of our society. Rag pickers are unrecognised and unpaid but are critical for waste management. They play a vital role in India's waste management and recycling systems, recycling nearly 20 per cent of the country’s waste. Despite their contributions, they often face discrimination, lack social security, and remain unrecognised and unpaid.

Recognising these harsh realities, race director Rajesh Vetcha proposed to involve rag pickers in this year’s marathon, which was brought to life by Venkat Ankam from the sustainability and waste management team of Hyderabad Runners.

The collaboration focused on rag pickers from Singareni colony near Saroornagar, one of the largest slum areas in Hyderabad. On race day, 10 rag pickers joined the event at 3:30 am. They were provided T-Shirts and breakfast. They worked with remarkable energy, collecting, sorting, and packing waste till 9 am.

Inspired by this experience, there are now plans to extend further assistance to these children, marking the beginning of a long-term commitment to uplifting this community.