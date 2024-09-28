Hyderabad: Seven transgenders held for harassing motorists and shopkeepers

Hyderabad: Sleuths from the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team, in collaboration with Karkhana Police, conducted a special operation and apprehended seven transgenders and cross-dressers for harassing motorists and shopkeepers for money in the Maya Bazar Hotel, Karkhana, and Secunderabad areas.

The arrested individuals include Koyala Dinna Chitra alias Suresh (35), Shaik Mumtaz alias Basha (39), Shaik Ashu alias Shafi (45), and Shaik Sameera alias Ishaq (29), all of whom are cross-dressers. The main organizer, SuradaChandini alias S. Kumar (45), and sub-organizers NallannagariJayasree alias Ramesh (29) and Yetappagari Manisha alias Malthesh (25), are all converted transgenders.

According to the police, SuradaChandini, originally male from Andhra Pradesh, underwent gender-affirming surgery to become transgender. She serves as the main organizer, guiding her sub-organizers, who also transitioned from male to female.