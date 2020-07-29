Hyderabad: Sheep, goat traders take business online

Hyderabad: The usual rush seen around markets every year this time for purchase of sheep and goats has faded away with the advent of novel coronavirus. The Eid-ul-Adha (Bakr-Eid) will be observed on Saturday. Every year, traders bring hordes of sheep or goats from various districts and states to Hyderabad and set up their temporary stalls in areas such as Malakpet, Chanchalguda, Khilwath, Falaknuma, Chandrayanagutta, Nampally, Mallepally, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Golconda and Bandlaguda. This year these temporary animal markets wear a deserted look with traders taking their business online. They are sending pictures and videos of the animals to buyers on social media and with offering online payment options. They assured that the Qurbani will be done as per Shairah law.



For the first time, the Muslims will be observing Eid and Qurbani (sacrifice) from their homes. Buyers used to scout for butchers for slaughtering the animals to be sacrificed.

But, making the job easy for buyers, traders are outsourcing the work in groups who not only buy sheep, goats, cattle for people but also slaughter the animals and deliver the meat at their doorsteps as per their wish.

"For those who want sheep for sacrifice, traders are charging Rs 400 per kg (live sheep) or around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 for sheep (Telangana Potla), and around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 for slaughtering, cleaning and cutting the meat with free home delivery," said Mazhar Quareshi, a trader from Old City.

"The other breeds of sheep like Dumba, Kadga, Nasi, Khassi, Menda, Jamunapuri with (long ears) and many other varieties are not much available. People may not sacrifice such breeds this year," said Moin, another trader.

As the prices of sheep and cattle have gone up by 20 to 30 per cent making the traders to increase the price of one kilogram of sheep meet from the earlier cost of Rs 360 to Rs400.Each 'hissa' (taking part) in cattle this year costs Rs 3,200 to Rs 3,500, last year it was Rs 3,000, he added.

Jamia Nizamia, the leading Islamic seminary, cleared on Qurbani during Eid-ul-Adha, says that there is no alternative to sacrificing sheep on the day of Bakr-Eid.











