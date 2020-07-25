Hyderabad: Son refuses to allow mother into house who recovered from coronavirus

Hyderabad: A woman who recovered from coronavirus spent a night on the road after her son and daughter-in-law refused to allow into the house. The incident occurred at BJR Nagar of Film Nagar.

Getting into details, the woman who was admitted to Gandhi Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus has been recovered and discharged from the hospital on Friday evening. When she went to her house in the Film Nagar, her son refused to allow her inside fearing of the infection. Further, the woman's son locked the house and left with his family.

Locals dialled 100 to seek police help, but in vain as no police personnel approached them. With no one extending the help, the woman spent the night in front of her house

In a similar case, a son refused to allow his 80-year-old mother inside home fearing of coronavirus infection. The woman returned from Sholapur in Maharashtra after her stay at a relatives house in the view of relaxations in lockdown. While the elder son refused her inside the house, her younger son locked his son and went away out of fear of virus as she returned from Maharashtra.

However, on the intervention of officials, the elder son allowed her mother.