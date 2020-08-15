Hyderabad: South Central Railway takes up special cleanliness drive

Hyderabad: A week-long special cleanliness drive 'Swacchata Saptah' is being observed by South Central Railway. The programme has commenced on August 10 and will conclude on August 16, 2020 to mark the 74th Independence Day Celebrations of our nation.

Since limited number of special trains is running on the track in view of Covid-19 lockdown measures, South Central Railway has utilised the opportunity to clean the tracks for visible results. The zone has taken up extensive cleaning and disinfection activities at station premises, trains, water vending points, toilets, drains.

In South Central Railway, the cleanliness drive picked up pace with all the stations across the six divisions. The environment and housekeeping management (En HM) wing of SCR HQ, in co-ordination with all the divisional units is undertaking the cleanliness drive in a large scale ensuring visible results.

Railway Protection Force Personnel too joined hands during this week long cleanliness drive all over the Zone. In Secunderabad division, extensive cleanliness activity has been taken up at railway stations, premises and colonies at Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Warangal, Kazipet, Vikarabad, Ramagundam, Macherla, Tandur, Sedam etc.,

At Hyderabad Railway Station Lions Club International members joined hands with Railway officials and staff in taking up cleanliness drive and a tree plantation was taken up towards green environment. Special emphasis was given for through cleaning of Train No's 02704 Secunderabad-Howrah special; Train No. 07202 Secunderabad – Guntur (Via., Vijayawada) Intercity Special Express Train No. 02791 Secunderabad – Danapur Special Express on their arrival and 100% cleanliness has been ensured during their departure.

In Hyderabad division, cleanliness activity has been taken up at Kacheguda, Kurnool City, Nizamabad, Basar etc., railway stations, tracks, colonies and at divisional office Hyderabad Bhavan involving safai karamcharis and participation of staff.

In Vijayawada Division, an awareness rally has been undertaken at Vijayawada Railway station to create awareness among rail users in upkeep of trains and railway premises. Cleanliness activity has also been taken up at Chirala, Bapatla, Tuni, Tanuku, Gudur, Eluru and Coaching Depot, Vijayawada during the week long cleanliness drive.

In Guntur Division, extensive cleanliness activity has been taken up at railway stations and colonies apart from divisional office at Guntur. Tracks at Nallapadu, Nandyal, Markapuram, Nadikudi, Pidugulara, Donakonda were cleaned thoroughly for picking up of plastic waste.

In Guntakal division, cleaning activity at railway stations and colonies has been taken up at Tirupati, Guntakal, Raichur, Anantapur etc., Railway Stations at Purna, Aurangabad, Nanded, Parli, Parbhani on Nanded Division cleanliness is being ensured and all officials and staff are participating in the week long drive.